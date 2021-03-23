3,081 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded down $12.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,503. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.38. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.