308,599 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 308,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,621 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 111,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,790. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

