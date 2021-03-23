31,839 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

ADM traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

