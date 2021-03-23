35,000 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Purchased by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Precept Management LLC owned 0.06% of Telos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $561,000.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

TLS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 681,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.