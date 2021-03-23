351,466 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 351,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,198,000. NRG Energy makes up about 4.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NRG Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after buying an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. 3,831,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,966. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.