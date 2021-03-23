360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.88.

360 Capital REIT Company Profile

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

