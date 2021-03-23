360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.88.
360 Capital REIT Company Profile
