3,624,611 Shares in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Bought by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,624,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $19,392,000. WisdomTree Investments accounts for about 1.8% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned 2.44% of WisdomTree Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,237 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of WETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 14,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,413. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $888.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

