36,318 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,710,000 after purchasing an additional 203,035 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 6,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

