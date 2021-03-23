3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $297.05

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.05 ($3.88) and traded as low as GBX 293.50 ($3.83). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 296.50 ($3.87), with a volume of 636,339 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 294.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a current ratio of 38.57.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.