402,030 Shares in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 402,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of OTRAU remained flat at $$10.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,286. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62.

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

