40,886 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,072,000 after acquiring an additional 261,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,044,000 after acquiring an additional 431,740 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. 164,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

