41,071 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $215.97. 45,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,684,343. The company has a market capitalization of $198.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,067 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

