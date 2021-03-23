424,243 Shares in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Bought by Caxton Corp

Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 424,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000. Rezolute comprises about 3.2% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Caxton Corp owned 5.08% of Rezolute as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $14,533,000.

Rezolute stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 37,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13).

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

