43,260 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Purchased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,000. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $134.13 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

