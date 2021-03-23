450,000 Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Acquired by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.10% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 1,453,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after buying an additional 444,048 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,759,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. 18,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. Research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.