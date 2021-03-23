473,661 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by Solus Alternative Asset Management LP

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 473,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,778,000. US Foods makes up approximately 5.8% of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP owned 0.21% of US Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

US Foods stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

