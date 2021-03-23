$499.18 Million in Sales Expected for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will announce $499.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $509.00 million. TCF Financial posted sales of $538.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on TCF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TCF Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

