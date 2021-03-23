4NEW (KWATT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $75,836.63 and $4,610.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 315% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.37 or 0.00623943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00066472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023458 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

