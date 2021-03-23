$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.27 million to $5.92 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $4.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $24.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $27.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.12 million, with estimates ranging from $23.84 million to $38.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01).

PINE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

