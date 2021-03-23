51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.53. 2,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 51job by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 22,932 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in 51job by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in 51job by 506,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

