51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.53. 2,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Get 51job alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 51job by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 22,932 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in 51job by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in 51job by 506,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.