525,901 Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Purchased by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,668,000. Cowen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 1.98% of Cowen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 112,821 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cowen by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,530. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $991.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COWN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

