5,376 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.37. 312,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

