$544.94 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post sales of $544.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $595.90 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $585.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

