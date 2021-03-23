55,000 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 0.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,252,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,546. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

