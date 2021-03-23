$575.78 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce $575.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $547.37 million and the highest is $638.72 million. Woodward reported sales of $720.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million.

A number of research firms have commented on WWD. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $588,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.82. 10,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.