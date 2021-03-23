$59.05 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report sales of $59.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.85 million and the lowest is $58.10 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $59.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $246.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $253.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $276.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIFI shares. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.74 million, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

