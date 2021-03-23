5,926 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

MDY traded down $7.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.93. The company had a trading volume of 192,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,503. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $489.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.38.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

