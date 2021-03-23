$619.60 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post $619.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.20 million and the lowest is $599.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $632.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $906.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.