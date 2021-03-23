$619.60 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post $619.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.20 million and the lowest is $599.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $632.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $906.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

