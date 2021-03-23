62,221 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after buying an additional 847,100 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $220.32. 2,436,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,940. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $123.78 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

