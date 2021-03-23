$635.38 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post sales of $635.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.40 million and the lowest is $633.00 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $583.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock worth $3,467,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.34. 595,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day moving average is $165.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.