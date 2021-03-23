63,805 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,011,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. 218,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,500,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DBX. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.