6,721 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 479,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,855,825 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.49. 4,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.