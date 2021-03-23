$68.91 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce $68.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.26 billion and the highest is $69.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $64.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $278.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.14 billion to $282.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $301.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $291.20 billion to $309.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.50. 3,098,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $348.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $371.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

