79,975 Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,000. Post comprises about 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Post as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,440. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $107.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,515.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

