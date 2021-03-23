80,000 Shares in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Bought by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Aerie Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. 324,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,381. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $887.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. Research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.