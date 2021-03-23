88mph Reaches Market Cap of $50.39 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $50.39 million and $3.63 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph token can now be purchased for approximately $157.39 or 0.00286448 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded up 30.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.68 or 0.00467157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00062993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00151846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.04 or 0.00777223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00075078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 349,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,176 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.