8X8 PROTOCOL 1-Day Volume Tops $11.21 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $11.21 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 43.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

