908 Devices (MASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect 908 Devices to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MASS opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MASS shares. Cowen began coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.