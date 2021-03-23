$98.05 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post sales of $98.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the highest is $98.14 million. Quantum posted sales of $88.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $355.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $355.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $401.19 million, with estimates ranging from $388.20 million to $420.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QMCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $191,414.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,442.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $197,438.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,165.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 802,931 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 104,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quantum by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quantum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Quantum by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.65 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

