A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $2.55. A.H. Belo shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 149,888 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $53.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

