AAR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,689 call options on the company. This is an increase of 851% compared to the typical volume of 914 call options.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,790. AAR has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

