Aave Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282.63 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Aave coin can now be bought for $347.37 or 0.00623943 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $4.32 billion and $282.63 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00066472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023458 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00031162 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,445,950 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

