Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $10,435,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $5,040,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $4,418,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 257,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

