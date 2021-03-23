Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASO opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

In related news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

