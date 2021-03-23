Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Reduced by P2 Capital Partners LLC

P2 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300,601 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up about 11.2% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned 3.68% of Acadia Healthcare worth $164,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Raymond James raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $55.86. 3,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

