Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.44

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.44 and last traded at C$19.42, with a volume of 7288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acadian Timber to an “undeperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadian Timber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$323.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.68%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

