accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Hits New 1-Year High at $580.00

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 574.80 ($7.51), with a volume of 215253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.79).

The stock has a market cap of £236.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 506.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 389.99.

About accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

