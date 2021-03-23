AdEx Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.03 or 0.00628474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00066188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023583 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars.

