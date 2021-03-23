Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.68.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.70. The company had a trading volume of 338,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,225. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.78 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.89 and its 200-day moving average is $477.11.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

