Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.85-11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.45-15.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion.Adobe also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.81-2.81 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $538.68.

ADBE traded up $8.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.76. 337,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.89 and a 200 day moving average of $477.11. Adobe has a 12-month low of $287.78 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

